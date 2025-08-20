An Alliance Air flight 9I756 on the Guwahati–Kolkata route was forced to return to Guwahati Airport after the aircraft encountered a mid-air technical snag. The Alliance Air has confirmed that the Guwahati-Kolkata flight 9I756 landed safely at Guwahati Airport. "As a precautionary measure and in adherence to standard safety protocols, the aircraft safely landed at Guwahati Airport. All passengers were deboarded safely, and necessary arrangements were made," Alliance Air said in a statement. The airline confirmed that an internal investigation is underway. Air India Flight AI 504 Aborts Takeoff in Kochi Due to Technical Snag; Congress MP Hibi Eden on Board Says ‘Felt Like the Flight Skid on the Runway’.

Alliance Air Flight 9I756 to Kolkata Encounters Mid-Air

