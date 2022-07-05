The annual Amarnath Yatra has been suspended on Tuesday, July 5 due to bad weather. According to the report, the annual pilgrimage yatra with over 30,000 yatris at Nunwan left for the cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir has been called off due to unstable weather. India Meteorological Department (MeT) issued an alert on heavy rainfall in the areas near Amarnath shirne and a possible landslide.

Watch Latest on Yatra:

JustIn: #AmarnathYatra gets suspended temporarily. The movement of yatris has been restricted beyond Nunwan base. pic.twitter.com/6laDRMERYq — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) July 5, 2022

