Haryana Police have arrested four fraudsters in connection with an alleged cryptocurrency scam in Ambala. As per reports, the accused had created a fake website named Crypto World Trading and duped a number of people through their fake website. The Ambala Police have arrested the accused for further investigation.

Check ANI's tweet:

Ambala, Haryana | Police arrest four people in connection with an alleged cryptocurrency fraud They created a fake website named Crypto World Trading and duped a number of people. We will take further remand of the accused for probe: SP Ambala pic.twitter.com/PxUNTZplDw — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)