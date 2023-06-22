Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, spoke to BJP supporters on Thursday at a gathering in Durg, Chhattisgarh. As part of the BJP's Maha Jansampark Abhiyan, Shah met Usha Barle, who is a Padma Shri Pandwani Singer, in Durg, Chhattisgarh. Rahul Gandhi Questions PM Narendra Modi's Silence on Manipur Violence, Says All-Party Meeting Not important for Him.

Amit Shah-Usha Barle Meeting Video:

#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets Padma Shri Pandwani Singer, Usha Barle, in Chhattisgarh's Durg, as part of BJP's 'Maha Jansampark Abhiyan'. pic.twitter.com/eWS2nVDYJh — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)