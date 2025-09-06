A shocking video from Amity University’s parking lot shows a law student being slapped 26 times by a male and a female student, sparking outrage on social media. In the video, the victim can be seen defending himself, covering his face, while the girl slaps him saying, “Kya bola tha character?” (“What did you say about character?”). The male attacker adds, “Janvi ke baare mein bolega? Somiya ke baare mein bolega?” (“You will speak about Janvi? You will speak about Somiya?”). The assault reportedly stops only when two other boys in the car intervene, asking the attackers to let the victim go. The incident took place on August 26, with the reason still unclear. Lucknow police stated, “Based on the written complaint received at Chinhat Police Station, an FIR has been registered against 6 people under relevant sections, and other necessary legal proceedings are being conducted.” Junagadh Hostel Viral Video: Alpha International School Student Brutally Assaulted in Hostel Room, Police Complaint Lodged (Viewer Discretion Advised).

Amity University Assault Case

Six suspects from Amity Univerisity have been booked based on the complaint of victim student. 1. Jhanvi Mishra 2. Ayush Yadav 3. Milan Banerjee 4. Vivek Singh 5. Aryaman Shukla — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 6, 2025

