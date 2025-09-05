A viral video showed a student studying at Alpha International School being allegedly beaten by other students in the school’s hostel. The 1-minute-1-second video sparked outrage. The parents of the victim student filed a police complaint immediately after the video of the assault, which emerged one and a half months later, went viral. The shocking video shows the hostel students taking turns to assault the victim. The victim's parents filed a case at the C Division Police Station against all five students involved, including four who carried out the assault and one who recorded it. Police officials confirmed that all students involved are minors. Since the victims are minors, the case is being processed under the Juvenile Justice Act. Seventh Day School Student Murder: Class 10 Boy Dies After Knife Attack by Junior in School in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad (Watch Videos).

Junagadh Hostel Viral Video: Students Brutally Beat Classmate (Viewer Discretion Advised)

Based on details provided by the victim’s father, 5 students found in conflict with the law were identified as minors Accordingly action has been initiated under the Juvenile Justice Act (Rule-8, JJ Rules 2011) vide Station Diary Entry No.18/25 (2/9/25) at C Division PS Junagadh. — SP Junagadh (@SP_Junagadh) September 5, 2025

