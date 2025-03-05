A shocking case of negligence by the electricity department has come to light in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh. A lineman working on a transformer at the Haroi power station was electrocuted after the power supply was suddenly restored, leaving him hanging from the wires for nearly an hour. Eyewitnesses reported that people at the scene tried to help, but due to the live electricity, no one could reach him. After a long struggle, he was finally brought down and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. A video of the horrifying incident has gone viral on social media, showing the lineman's distressing ordeal. Following the incident, locals expressed outrage and demanded strict action against those responsible. Amroha: Unable To Cope With Death of Her ‘Beloved’ Pet Cat, Woman Dies by Suicide in Uttar Pradesh.

Lineman Electrocuted, Hangs for an Hour After Power Restored

