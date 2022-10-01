Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday expressed condolences over the tractor-trolley mishap in Kanpur. PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 to the injured. The incident took place near the Ghatampur area. At least 20, including several children, were killed in a road mishap. Over two dozen people were injured after a tractor trolley carrying pilgrims returning from Unnao met with an accident as it overturned. UP Accident: Tractor-Trolley Falls Into Waterbody in Kanpur’s Ghatampur, Children Among 20 Dead (Watch Video).

PMO Tweeted:

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of each of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 1, 2022

Tractor-Trolley Falls Into Waterbody:

