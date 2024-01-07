A speeding bus reportedly collided with a truck in the wee hours on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The incident took place in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore region. According to initial reports, one person was killed in the accident, while several others are injured. More details are awaited. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: 10 People Injured After Bus Overturns Near Totacharla Village in NTR District (Watch Video).

Andhra Pradesh Road Accident

VIDEO | One killed, several injured in bus-truck collision in #Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/qp1QDbs8IH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 7, 2024

