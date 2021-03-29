Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: Two Buses Collide Head-On in Vizianagaram, Three Killed

Andhra Pradesh: Three people died after two buses they were travelling in collided head-on in Vizianagaram district early morning today. "Drivers of the two buses & a passenger have lost their lives. Five others have sustained serious injuries," a police inspector said. pic.twitter.com/aVqcZRcg9o — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2021

