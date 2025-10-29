A shocking case from Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi has exposed how love turned into violence. In Mau Ranipur area, a man allegedly threw his wife off the roof after she refused to have sex with him. The couple, Mukesh Ahirwar and Tija, had married in 2022 after a love affair. Initially, their relationship was smooth, but soon Mukesh’s behaviour changed and he began assaulting her regularly. According to Tija, Mukesh had forced her into sex the previous day. When she resisted further advances, telling him there was no emotional bond left, he flew into a rage and pushed her off the roof. Locals rushed to the spot after hearing her screams and took her to Mau Ranipur Community Health Centre. Doctors referred her to Jhansi Medical College due to serious injuries. Police have begun an investigation and said action will be taken based on the victim’s statement. Unnatural Sex Case: Husband Accused of Having Unnatural and Forcible Sex With Wife Gets Bail by Supreme Court.

Husband Throws Wife Off Roof After She Refuses to Have Sex

सेक्स से इंकार पर पति ने छत से फेंका... UP के ज़िला झाँसी के मऊरानीपुर में लम्बी लव स्टोरी के बाद 3 वर्ष पहले 7 फेरे लेकर पति पत्नि बने कपल के रिश्ते में 'सेक्स' की भूख ने दरार बढ़ा दी.. मामला इतना बढ़ा की गुस्से में पति मुकेश अहिरवार ने गर्लफ्रेंड से पत्नि बनी तीजा को छत से… pic.twitter.com/SVbhBODARE — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) October 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of True Story UP), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

