On Tuesday, April 2, 2024, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu slammed China for renaming several places of the Northeastern state. In his recent tweet, Khandu wrote, “Another gimmick from China. Being a proud citizen of Bharat and a native of Arunachal Pradesh, I strongly condemn this act of naming of places within Arunachal Pradesh which has been an inalienable integral part of India.” Earlier today, in response to media queries on renaming places in Arunachal Pradesh by China, the MEA Official Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said, “China has persisted with its senseless attempts to rename places in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. We firmly reject such attempts. Assigning invented names will not alter the reality that Arunachal Pradesh is, has been, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India.” India-China Border Dispute: Beijing Releases 30 More Names for Places in Arunachal Pradesh Despite New Delhi’s Strong Objection.

Pema Khandu Slams Beijing for Renaming Places of Arunachal Pradesh

Another gimmick from China. Being a proud citizen of Bharat and a native of Arunachal Pradesh, I strongly condemn this act of naming of places within Arunachal Pradesh which has been an inalienable integral part of India. Proud citizens and patriots of Arunachal Pradesh is… https://t.co/CLysCpBGrg — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (Modi Ka Parivar) (@PemaKhanduBJP) April 2, 2024

