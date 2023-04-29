Union Minister Anurag Thakur was seen playing table tennis with Y20 delegates at the Yuwa Samwad in Ladakh. A video of Thakur playing table tennis with the Y20 delegates is going viral on social media. The 1-minute 4-second video clip shows the Union Minister playing table tennis with a Y20 delegate as others look on. The incident took place during Yuwa Samwad in Ladakh. Anurag Thakur Pushes Bus That Broke Down in Middle of Highway Causing Traffic Jam in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur (Watch Video).

Anurag Thakur Plays Table Tennis With Y20 Delegates

#WATCH Leh, Ladakh: Union Minister Anurag Thakur played table tennis with Y20 delegates at Yuwa Samwad in Ladakh. pic.twitter.com/IHRKn4kNI4 — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)