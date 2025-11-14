Tejashwi Yadav, the Chief Ministerial face of the Opposition's Mahagathbandhan, is leading from his family stronghold, Raghopur, in early trends. Votes for the high-voltage Assembly polls in Bihar are being counted today, and the 36-year-old RJD leader has said he was confident the Opposition bloc would form the government. Interestingly, the BJP has chosen Satish Kumar Yadav as its Raghopur candidate. Yadav defeated Rabri Devi in the 2010 election as a JDU candidate. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party has also fielded a candidate in Raghopur. Bihar Election Result 2025 Live News Updates: BJP-JDU Combine Secures Lead in 65 Seats, Congress-RJD Ahead in 45 Constituencies.
Tejashwi Yadav Takes Lead in Early Trends in Raghopur Assembly Election Result 2025
Leading in early trends: NDA seen making gains, Tejashwi Yadav leads in Raghopur, as per very early trends@sardesairajdeep #BiharElectionsOnIndiaToday #ElectionResults #BiharResultsOnIndiaToday @politicalbaaba @PreetiChoudhry pic.twitter.com/73T3Z0K0j0
— IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) November 14, 2025
