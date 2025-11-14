Vote counting in the Mahua Assembly constituency of Bihar has taken a dramatic turn in the 2025 elections, with Janshakti Janata Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav slipping to fourth position in the second round of counting. LJP (Ram Vilas) candidate Sanjay Kumar Singh has surged ahead with 6,901 votes, leading by 1,409 votes, while RJD’s Mukesh Kumar Raushan trails in second place with 4,607 votes. AIMIM’s candidate holds the third position with 1,587 votes. Tej Pratap Yadav, who was third in the first round, has managed only 1,078 votes so far, marking a significant decline in his performance. As counting progresses, the attention is firmly on Yadav’s unexpected fall in his stronghold. Mokama Assembly Election Result 2025: JDU’s Anant Singh Takes Lead in Very Early Trends, RJD’s Veena Devi Trails in Bihar Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Tej Pratap Yadav Slips as LJP’s Sanjay Leads in Mahua Vote Count

Mahua Assembly Election Results As of Round 2 (Photo Credits: results.eci.gov.in)

