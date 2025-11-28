After the defeat in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, Tej Pratap Yadav is reinventing himself in a surprising new avatar. Months after being disowned by his family and ousted from the RJD, the former Mahua MLA, who launched his own party, the Jan Shakti Janata Dal, but failed to secure a win, has shifted gears from politics to content creation. Following his defeat on November 14, Tej Pratap unveiled his new YouTube channel, ‘TY VLOG’, on November 17, marking his return to blogging. In a recent Instagram post, he passionately highlighted Bihar’s beloved litti-chokha, signalling that his new journey will focus on culture, food, and personal storytelling rather than electoral battles. ‘Will Face Dire Consequences’: Tej Pratap Yadav’s Warning to ‘Traitors’ After Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Daughter Rohini Acharya Cuts Ties With Family.

Tej Pratap Yadav Turns Vlogger

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TY VLOG (@ty_vlog)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (TY Vlog Instagram Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)