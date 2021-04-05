Arch of Chenab, World's Highest Railway Bridge Connecting Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Completed:

A moment of pride for 🇮🇳! The arch of Chenab bridge, connecting Kashmir to Kanyakumari has been completed.

With an arch span of 467m, it is the world’s highest railway bridge.

PM @NarendraModi ji’s vision to connect India has inspired the Railway family to scale new heights pic.twitter.com/GEDEBIb9nE

— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 5, 2021