President Droupadi Murmu, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rajnath singh and other political leaders greeted soldiers on Army Day and lauded the Indian Army for its bravery, professionalism and invaluable contribution towards national safety. Army Day is observed on January 15 to mark Field Marshall K M Cariappa taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, replacing his British predecessor in 1949. Indian Army Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know All About History of the Day and How KM Cariappa Became the First Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army.

Army Day 2023 Wishes:

Their unparalleled service keeps our nation protected. Their supreme sacrifices fill our hearts with gratitude. We are forever grateful to them. Extending best wishes to all the army personnel on the occasion of Indian Army Day #ArmyDay pic.twitter.com/E1WSG7tUq5 — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) January 15, 2023

Salutations to our brave soldiers, veterans, ex-servicemen and gratitude to their families, on the occasion of Indian Army Day. We are forever indebted to your unflinching courage, utmost dedication and selfless sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/5aqhiR83M3 — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 15, 2023

