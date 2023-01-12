Army Day is the annual celebration of the Indian Army and all that they do. Indian Army Day 2023 will be celebrated on January 15 and will surely be a significant celebration for the nation. The Indian Army is known to play a key role in shaping the country the way it is and ensuring that everyone is safe and protected. Every year, this day is celebrated as Army Day, marking the day that the Indian Army got its first Commander-in-Chief post-independence. As we prepare to celebrate Army Day, here is everything you need to know about the date, history and significance of Army Day 2023, the origin of Army Day celebrations and more. Know History, Significance and How Navy Day for Highlighting the Achievements of the Indian Naval Forces Is Celebrated.

Significance and History of Army Day

Army Day marks the day that Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa (then a Lieutenant General) took over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Robert Roy Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India, on January 15, 1949. The day is marked at many army command headquarters in New Delhi to honour the day when K. M. Cariappa became the first chief Commander of India after getting freedom. The day has national significance as the true fighters of the army who died while protecting the country are honoured on this day. A salute is given for their courageous actions on the battlefield to safeguard the country. Merchant Navy Day Date, History, Significance and More About the Day Marked in Recognition of Merchant Seafarers’ Sacrifices During World War II.

Army Day celebrations are observed across the country every year. However, the main celebration is the Army Day Parade conducted at Cariappa Parade ground in Delhi Cantonment. The Army Day also marks the annual ceremony where the Gallantry awards and Sena medals are awarded. Here's wishing everyone a Happy Army Day 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2023 11:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).