While reading the verdict on Centre's move to scrap 'Article 370', a special status granted to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, CJI Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud directed the Centre to hold Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 2024. “We direct that steps shall be taken so that elections are held in legislative assembly of the state by September 2024, and statehood shall be restored as soon as possible”, the SC bench stated on Monday, December 11. For the unknown, the Centre scrapped the special status in 2019 and split the state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Article 370 Verdict: Supreme Court Holds Article 370 to be Temporary Provision, Calls it ‘Interim Arrangement Due to War Conditions’.

Article 370 Verdict

CJI: Now on Jammu and Kashmir reorganisation validity..SG submits that statehood will be restored to jammu and kashmir.. we do not find it necessary to determine whether the jammu and kashmir reorganisation act 2019 was invalid. this court is alive to security concerns.,.WE… — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) December 11, 2023

