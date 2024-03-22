The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has levelled serious accusations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging his involvement as the key conspirator and kingpin in demanding kickbacks from liquor businessmen. During proceedings at the Rouse Avenue court, the ED claimed that Kejriwal was directly involved in formulating the excise policy, further implicating him in the corruption scandal. The agency is seeking a 10-day custody remand for Kejriwal as they intensify their investigation. Arvind Kejriwal Arrested: ED Produces Delhi CM at Rouse Avenue Court in Excise Policy Case (Watch Video).

Arvind Kejriwal Is Kingpin

