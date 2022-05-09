IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta has expressed regret over the incident wherein a specially abled teen was not allowed to board a flight for not displaying “normal” behaviour. He also offered to buy an electric wheelchair for the teenager.

As a small token of appreciation, IndiGo would like to offer electric wheelchair for child barred from boarding flight: CEO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 9, 2022

