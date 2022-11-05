Dr. Anahita Pandole has been booked under sections 304(A), 279, 336, and 338 under the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act in the death case of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry. The FIR was registered by the Palghar Police on the basis of a statement recorded by Dr. Pandole's husband Darius Pandole. As per Palghar police, Anahita Pandole is still in the ICU, undergoing treatment. Cyrus Mistry Car Accident: Poor Maintenance, Inadequate Signages & Missing Markings on Road Where Industrialist’s Car Crashed.

Dr Anahita Pandole Booked:

Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Sons, died in a road accident on September 4th this year.

