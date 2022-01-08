Election commission of India while announcing the dates and schedule of the elections said that ‘If the temperature of a voter is above the set norms of Union Health Ministry, the elector will be provided with a token & asked to come for voting at the last hour of poll’.

At the last hour of the poll, such electors shall be facilitated voting, strictly following COVID-19-related preventive measures.

Assembly polls in 5 states | If the temperature of a voter is above the set norms of Union Health Ministry, the elector will be provided with a token & asked to come for voting at the last hour of poll: Election Commission — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2022

