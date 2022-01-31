The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday extended banned on physical political rallies, road shows in poll bound states for upcoming assembly elections till February 11, 2022 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Assembly elections 2022 in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Punjab. Results of the elections will be announced on March 10.

#AssemblyElections2022 | ECI extends ban on rallies till Feb 11 pic.twitter.com/rrbCwgu4rx — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)