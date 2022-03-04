More than 50 people were injured and 30 people killed when a bomb ripped through a crowded mosque in this northwestern Pakistan city on Friday. Rescue officials said the blast occurred at a mosque in the Qissa Khwani bazaar area during Friday prayers. Officials said the condition of the ten injured is listed as critical.

