As many as five people died following a devastating house explosion in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday evening. October 9. The blast, caused by the collapse of a house roof, left heavy debris scattered, prompting immediate rescue operations by police and administrative officials. Ayodhya SP Gaurav Grover confirmed that the house belonged to Pappu Gupta and his family, several of whom were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital. Authorities are collecting evidence from the site while search operations continue in the surrounding area. The cause of the explosion is yet to be confirmed, and a detailed investigation has been launched. Locals watched in shock as emergency teams worked to clear the debris and ensure the safety of nearby homes. Kanpur Scooty Blast: CCTV Video Captures Exact Moment 2 Scooters Exploded in Mishri Bazaar, 8 Injured.

5 Dead as House Roof Collapses, Probe Underway

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Ayodhya SP Gaurav Grover says, "Around 7:15 pm, we received information that the roof of a house located outside the village in the fields had collapsed, causing a massive explosion. Upon arriving at the spot, our rescue team, police, and administrative… https://t.co/LsmBpO0Uge pic.twitter.com/XoDwr2WHQa — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2025

