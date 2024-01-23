As the much-awaited Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla at the newly-constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya concluded on January 22, a throng of devotees rushed to the temple for ‘darshan’ of Lord Ram on Tuesday, January 23. Due to the heavy crowd at the temple premises, Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel have reportedly been deployed at the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk and other security checks. According to initial reports, entry inside the temple has been temporarily halted. Ram Temple Consecrated: Devotees Throng Ayodhya's Ram Mandir To Offer Prayers to Ram Lalla as Doors Open for Public Darshan After Pran Pratishtha Ceremony (Watch Video).

Entry to Ram Mandir Halted: Reports

