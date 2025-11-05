A disturbing video has surfaced on social media, which shows a man urinating on the face of an unconscious person in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh. The video went viral on social media on Wednesday, November 5. The accused person was soon arrested. According to the reports, the accused, identified as Sahil Kumar, works at a bank. In the 16-second video, Kumar can be seen urinating on the face of a person, who is lying unconscious on the ground. A stray dog can also be seen in the background. Responding to the incident, Circle Officer (City) Shubham Todi said, “The accused Sahil Kumar has been taken into custody based on video evidence and local inquiry. Legal action will be initiated against him soon.” Lucknow Urination Case: Stone-Crushing Unit Owner Sanjay Maurya Urinates on Sleeping Labourer's Face, Arrested After Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Man Urinates on Unconscious Person’s Face in UP's Azamgarh (Viewer Discretion Advised)

Accused Arrested

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Azamgarh Police). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

