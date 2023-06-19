Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar dodges a question on Uniform Civil Code (UCC), asked by a journalist on Monday saying 'Bahut Garmi Hai'! The latter abruptly left from the site saying, "Bahut garmi hai...sab baat hoga baad mein, abhi bahut garmi hai (It's too hot... this will discussed later, its too hot right now)." Video: Nitish Kumar, KCR's Awkward Moment at Patna Press Conference Over 'PM Candidate' Questions.

Nitish Kumar Dodges Question on Uniform Civil Code

#WATCH | Patna | "Bahut garmi hai...sab baat hoga baad mein, abhi bahut garmi hai," Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tells journalists and leaves as a reporter asks him about Uniform Civil Code (18.06.2023) pic.twitter.com/ukRtqKzy34 — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2023

