A video has gone viral on social media in which Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is having a joint press conference with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. During the presser, a reporter asks KCR about the opposition parties' alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha election and whether Congress would play a role in it. While KCR is answering the question, Kumar urges him to dismiss such questions, as seen in the video. KCR can be seen urging the Bihar CM to sit, who said with a smile that the press conference was over.

Watch Video:

