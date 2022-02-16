Prime Minister Narendra expressed condolences over the demise of singer-composer Bappi Lahiri. The iconic singer-composer breathed his last in a Mumbai hospital. He was 69. He died on Tuesday(Feb 15) night at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu. PM Modi, in a tweet said, "Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

