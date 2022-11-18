Chetan Sharma and the whole national selection committee have been shown an exit door by the BCCI after India's exit from the T20 World Cup 2022 following a devastating loss to England in the semifinal. There have been talks of change in Indian cricket after that defeat and this development could be the first of many. changes.

BCCI Sack Chetan Sharma:

BCCI sacks Chief Selector Chetan Sharma & the entire national selection committee — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2022

New Applications Invited for National Selectors Roles:

🚨NEWS🚨: BCCI invites applications for the position of National Selectors (Senior Men). Details : https://t.co/inkWOSoMt9 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 18, 2022

