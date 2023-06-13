Heavy rain in Bengaluru caused major flooding and waterlogging in the ORR (Outer Ring Road), Whitefield Main Road, and Panathur Bridge areas, highlighting the city's failed infrastructure once again with streaming streets. The downpour had a significant impact on the Outer Ring Road. It connects the metropolis to the city's periphery tech parks. Local people shared pictures and videos of heavy rain in Bengaluru on social media. In response to flooding, the city civic body has begun upgrading 195 kilometres of stormwater drains. 491 kilometres of the 859.9 kilometres of stormwater drains were renovated. Monsoon 2023 Tracker in India: Conditions Favourable for Monsoon Onset in Next 48 Hours, Says IMD.

Excessive Rain in Bengaluru’s Whitefield Main Road Area:

Bengaluru Rains!

Flooding Bengaluru!

Water Logging in Bengaluru:

#Bengalururains Water logging at Panathur bridge. Pix from a resident. pic.twitter.com/lxc0ldhxgH — ChristinMathewPhilip (@ChristinMP_) June 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)