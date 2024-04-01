A shocking incident of road rage in Bengaluru has come to the fore wherein a woman recorded three men tailing her car on a scooter, banging on its windows and trying to open its doors. In the video, a woman is heard dialling a government helpline as the three men on a scooter follow their vehicle. Replying to the clip, Bengaluru South-East DCP said, "Thank you for bringing this incident to our attention. We take road safety and incidents of road rage very seriously. This is to inform that immediate action was taken immediately&an FIR has been registered. The accused have been apprehended." Bengaluru Road Rage: Allegedly Triggered by ‘Number Plate’ of Car, Man Hurls Abuses at Driver, Smashes Windshield Amid Heavy Traffic; Horrifying Video Surfaces.

Bengaluru Road Rage Video

In #Bengaluru's #Koramangala, 3 men on bikes engaged in a sudden fight with a woman in a car in a shocking #RoadRage incident in Bengaluru's IT hub. The frightened women were heard crying amid a scary chasing scene. pic.twitter.com/mpeMekZENX — Hyderabad Netizens News (@HYDNetizensNews) April 1, 2024

DCP Reacts to Viral Clip

It's imperative for citizens to report such incidents promptly to the police through 112 for swift response and necessary action. Additionally, let's all commit to obeying road traffic rules to ensure the safety of everyone on the road#calmdownonroads — dcpse (@DCPSEBCP) April 1, 2024

