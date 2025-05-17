The Bengaluru Traffic Police has announced a temporary nightly closure of the Hebbal flyover from 12 AM to 3 AM, starting today until May 21. The shutdown is to facilitate infrastructure upgrades by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), including the installation of seven 33.5-meter steel girders. The affected stretch spans from Esteem Mall to Baptist Hospital. The work aims to add new ramps connecting KR Pura to Mekhri Circle. During closure hours, vehicles from Esteem Mall towards Mekhri Circle must take the service road, turn at Hebbal Circle towards Outer Ring Road, head to Tumkur Road, turn left at Kuvempu Circle, and proceed via New BEL Road. Commuters are advised to follow diversions and plan travel accordingly. Bengaluru Traffic Update: Restrictions Announced on Kadubeesanahalli Junction and Nearby Roads Until March 7, Check Alternate Routes.

Bengaluru Traffic Update

