A disastrous road accident took place in Bhopal on Monday, May 12, when a speeding school bus lost control and collided with six to seven other stationary vehicles at a traffic signal. The incident resulted in the death of one doctor and left six others critically injured. The Speeding driver could not apply the brakes on time, causing the horrific pile-up. All the cars were stationary when they were hit by the bus. A local physician succumbed to serious head injuries on the spot. The injured were admitted to the nearest hospitals by rescue services. Some of them are reported to be in critical condition. Police have detained the school bus driver and are investigating the cause of the accident. Initial reports point towards a brake failure as the likely cause. Road Accident in Shivpuri: Passengers Injured As Indore-Bound Bus Overturns Due to Poor Visibility and Barricades in MP; Video Surfaces.

1 Dead After Speeding School Bus Rams Into Vehicles at Traffic Signal

#WATCH | Speeding School Bus Hits At Least 6-7 Vehicles Waiting At A Signal In Bhopal; Doctor Lost Life, 6 Others Critical#Bhopal #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/blcKUNFieL — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 12, 2025

