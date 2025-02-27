BJP MP from Bhopal, Alok Sharma, conducted a surprise inspection at Sehore Railway Station on Thursday and was disappointed by the unhygienic conditions. During his visit, he noticed tobacco stains and garbage on the foot over bridge (FoB). Frustrated by the negligence, Sharma took matters into his own hands and began scrubbing the stains off the wall himself. A viral video shows him using a cloth to clean the mess. He then reprimanded station officials and supervisors, warning them of possible suspension for their failure to maintain cleanliness. Sharma was at the station to inspect renovation work, but his hands-on approach to cleanliness has gained widespread attention online. He emphasised that such negligence would not be tolerated and urged officials to maintain hygiene standards. Mumbai Viral Video: Woman Cleans High-Rise Window While Standing on Narrow Ledge in Kanjur Marg.

