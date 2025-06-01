A potential tragedy was narrowly avoided at Bhopal Railway Station when a railway employee heroically saved a man who slipped while trying to board a moving train. The dramatic moment, captured on video and widely shared on social media, shows the employee rushing to pull the man away from the train wheels just in time. The worker was reportedly heading home when he noticed the incident and immediately intervened. Fellow passengers pulled the emergency chain, stopping the train and allowing the rescued passenger to safely reboard. The man escaped unharmed. Stunt Gone Wrong in Farrukhabad: Man Falls off Moving Train While Performing Dangerous Stunt, Rescued by Passengers; Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Bhopal Railway Worker Saves Man from Falling Under Moving Train

