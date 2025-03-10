A young man in Farrukhabad faced a near-death experience after attempting a dangerous stunt on a moving train. The incident occurred on a Kasganj-Kanpur train when he lost balance and nearly fell off, but passengers quickly grabbed onto him through the window. A video of the incident, showing the man hanging by the window while others tried to save him, has gone viral on social media. Following the video's circulation, GRP Farrukhabad police station was directed to take necessary action. Farrukhabad: Man Flaunts Government Pistol Reportedly Belonging to Kamalganj Police Station in Instagram Reel, Police Responds After Video Goes Viral.

Man Hangs from Moving Train in Farrukhabad

GRP Takes Action After Viral Train Stunt Video in Farrukhabad

थाना जीआरपी फर्रुखाबाद को आवश्यक कार्यवाही के लिए निर्देशित किया गया। — SP GRP AGRA (@spgrpagra) March 10, 2025

