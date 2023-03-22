Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has recieved a death threat from a man sitting in Surat, Gujarat. The man was tracked by the Bihar police and was arrested with the help of Gujarat police. The reason for threatening is still unknown. He used to send messages via WhatsApp. Neither Nitish Wants To Become PM nor I Want To Become CM, Says Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in State Assembly.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Receives Death Threats

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar received a death threat through a WhatsApp message, after which Patna Police arrested the accused from Surat with the help of Gujarat Police. Patna Police officials have reached Surat for questioning of the accused: Bihar Police Officials pic.twitter.com/vT2WST579J — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2023

