Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav while speaking in the state assembly on Monday said he does not want to become Chief Minister. "Neither Nitish wants to become PM, nor do I want to become CM," Tejashwi Yadav said. Meanwhile, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal recently said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav are furthering the Popular Front of India (PFI) agenda in the state. Tejashwi Yadav Became Father? Misa Bharti Reveals Truth (Check Tweet).

Nor Do I Want To Become CM, Says Tejashwi Yadav

Neither Nitish wants to become PM, nor do I want to become CM: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in assembly — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 20, 2023

