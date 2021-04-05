Crowd Pelts Stones, Vandalises Vehicles During Police's COVID-19 Protocol Enforcement Drive in Bihar's Sasaram:

#WATCH Bihar: A huge crowd of people, including students, pelted stones and vandalised vehicles and properties in Sasaram during a #COVID-19 protocol enforcement drive by the Police and local administration wherein a coaching institute was being closed. pic.twitter.com/2TmWlWPCdG — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2021

