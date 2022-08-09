Nitish Kumar's JD and Tejashwi Yadav's RJD-led 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar will take oath at 4 pm tomorrow. The decision comes after Nitish Kumar and RJD staked a claim to form a government in the state. According to RJD, the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister will be held tomorrow at 2 pm at Raj Bhavan. As per the Bihar CMO, Nitish Kumar gave his resignation to state Governor Phagu Chauhan. "The Governor accepted his resignation & further requested him to continue as acting CM of the state," Bihar CMO said.

