In a bizarre incident, thieves in Bihar’s Patna uprooted a mobile tower worth Rs 19 lakh, dismantled it, loaded it on the truck, and drove away. Reportedly the men had come posing as officials of a mobile company. When asked about the robbery, the landowner said that the men introduced themselves as employees of the company that installed the tower. The complaint was filed by concerned company officials at Gardnibagh police station. Bihar Shocker: Gangs of Thieves Involved in Stealing Train Engines, Unbolting Steel Bridge Giving Sleepless Nights to Police.

Thieves Steal Mobile Tower in Patna:

