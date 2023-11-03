In a shocking development, Janta Dal United (JDU) leader Chunna Mukhiya attacked a police team conducting a raid and tried to set a female constable on fire in Bihar’s Saharsa. The incident took place on Wednesday, November 1. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Reports said that the JDU leader was drunk at the time of the incident and sprayed petrol over the constable and tried to set her on fire. The cops have arrested Chunna Mukhiya for obstructing the investigation and assaulting the cops. Delhi Police Personnel Attacked Video: Woman Attacks, Slaps On-duty Police Constable; Shocking Clip Goes Viral.

JDU Leader Attacks Police Team

JDU नेता की गुंडई, पुलिसवालों को जिंदा जलाने की कोशिश की. सहरसा में JDU नेता मोहम्मद ओवैस करनी ने पेट्रोल पम्प से बाल्टी में पेट्रोल निकालकर महिला पुलिसकर्मी पर फेंक आग लगाने की कोशिश की. दरअसल वाहन चेकिंग के दौरान कुछ लोगों ने पुलिसवालों के साथ मारपीट की थी. जिनको गिरफ़्तार… pic.twitter.com/QyrO56CH1r — Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) November 3, 2023

