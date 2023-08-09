A video of a woman striking an on-duty police officer on a busy road in Delhi has gone viral. This video, posted on X, formerly Twitter, has generated significant attention and caused a social media stir. The video shows an incident where a woman, allegedly from Delhi, is seen striking a police officer. Despite the initial confrontation, she refuses to cease her actions. Additional individuals step in to intervene, attempting to deter her through threats, yet the woman remains undeterred. Her assault on the constable persists without relenting. However, we at Latestly cannot verify the video's authenticity. Karnataka Police Personnel Attacked Video: Constable Who Went To Stop Fight Brutally Assaulted With Machetes In Holenarasipura.

Delhi Police Personnel Attacked Video:

Kalesh b/w A Woman and on-Duty Police officer on Roadpic.twitter.com/lMIaX3eSk6 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)