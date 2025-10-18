A shocking case from Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor has sparked outrage after CCTV footage showed a man molesting a woman by forcefully kissing her on the street. The disturbing incident happened on Wednesday around 4 PM in Najibabad. The woman appeared stunned as the accused suddenly grabbed her neck and kissed her before walking away. After the clip went viral on social media, Bijnor police confirmed that a case has been registered under relevant sections and efforts are on to arrest him. Reacting to the viral video, UP Congress slammed the state government, calling it a collapse of law and order in “Ram Rajya.” Hapur Horror: 2 Men Lure Minor Girls on Pretext of Swing Ride, Touch Their Private Parts and Kiss Them; Arrested As Pics and Video of Disgusting Act Surface.

CCTV Catches Man Forcibly Kissing Woman on UP Street (Disturbing Visuals)

थाना नजीबाबाद पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है। आवश्यक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — Bijnor Police (@bijnorpolice) October 18, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Bijnor Police ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)