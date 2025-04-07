While hearing a case in the Supreme Court, Justice BV Nagarathna asked a lawyer, "Are you real?". The question came as the lawyer appeared for the case via video conferencing. After Justice BV Nagarathna, Justice SC Sharma said that there was a news story today about a person who made an AI person appear before the court and argue a case. "So are you the same?" Justice SC Sharma asked. To this, the lawyer said that he can assure the court that he is real. Notably, the Supreme Court referred to the recent case of the New York court where the judges encountered an AI person arguing before them virtually. Man Can’t Be Convicted for Abetment of Wife’s Suicide Based Only on Past Quarrels and Strain in Marriage, Says Supreme Court; Acquits Man Convicted for Causing Wife’s Suicide.

