The BJP on Thursday announced its full list of candidates for the upcoming Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023. The saffron party has released a list of 60 names for the 60-member Meghalaya assembly. Allan Suchiang has been given a ticket for the Jorwal seat while Riya Sangma is named for the Jirang seat. Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Release List of Candidates for 20 Seats, Leaves 40 Seats for Ally NDPP (Check Names).

BJP Release List of Candidates for All 60 Seats:

BJP announces a list of 60 candidates for the upcoming Meghalaya Legislative Assembly election pic.twitter.com/ozVkp2zlLl — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2023

